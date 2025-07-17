Robert Vadra Denounces ED's Legal Action as Political Witch Hunt

Businessman Robert Vadra has expressed his awareness of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filing a prosecution complaint against him and 10 others. Vadra, husband of a Congress MP, remains cooperative with authorities, as confirmed by his office on Thursday. He maintains that the investigation is a politically motivated attack by the government.

The statement from Vadra's office asserted his status as a law-abiding citizen, emphasizing that he has not yet had the chance to review the prosecution complaint filed at the Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi. Vadra, however, is optimistic that the truth will emerge, clearing him of any alleged wrongdoing.

Vadra's statement further condemned the investigation as a continuation of a political vendetta against him. He anticipates defending himself and vindicating his name in court. Earlier, ED attached 43 properties worth Rs 37.64 crore connected to Vadra as part of a probe stemming from a Gurugram Police FIR alleging corrupt land transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)