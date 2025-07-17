Left Menu

Petrobras Eyes Asia Amid US Tariff Hike

Petrobras, Brazil's state oil firm, may shift its focus from U.S. markets to Asia and the Pacific due to higher tariffs announced by the U.S. Despite being a significant share of exports, the U.S. market isn't deemed critical by Petrobras, as CEO Magda Chambriard expressed confidence in alternative markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:08 IST
In a strategic shift, Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras is considering redirecting its oil exports to Asia and Pacific markets, moving away from the United States. This comes in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, announced last week.

Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard told Reuters that the U.S. market, while significant, is not indispensable to the company. The firm's exports to the U.S. accounted for around 4% of its total shipments in the first quarter. Consequently, Chambriard expressed a lack of concern over the increased tariffs.

As the new round of tariffs looms, analysts suggest that the redirection of oil shipments from the U.S., where Petrobras' oil products constitute a notable 37% of exports, to alternative markets can be executed with relative ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

