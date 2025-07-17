Left Menu

Bihar's Free Electricity Initiative: A Spark from Kejriwal's Legacy?

In a significant political move, Bihar announces free electricity for domestic consumers up to 125 units. AAP leader Anurag Dhandha credits former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for inspiring the trend of basic amenities as electoral issues. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's announcement benefits 1.67 crore families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:18 IST
AAP leader Anurag Dhandha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has announced a policy to offer free electricity up to 125 units to its domestic consumers, a decision credited by AAP leader Anurag Dhandha to the influence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dhandha praised Kejriwal for introducing a transformative approach in Indian politics by shifting focus on essential public utilities during elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dhandha highlighted how Kejriwal's governance model turned basic facilities such as electricity, water, schools, and hospitals into voting issues. He noted that it was coincidental yet significant that the Aam Aadmi Party decided to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, which saw the Nitish Kumar-led government implementing the free electricity plan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that eligible consumers will benefit from free electricity starting August 1, targeting over 1.67 crore families. In addition, Kumar revealed plans to install solar power plants on rooftops or nearby public spaces of these consumers within the next three years, promoting sustainable energy solutions in the state.

