Drones Target Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfields: Attacks Slash Output

Drones targeted oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan, believed to be the work of Iran-backed militias. The strikes severely reduced the region's oil production, marking the first such attacks there. These events coincide with renewed militant activities in the Red Sea, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drones launched strikes on oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan, reportedly carried out by militias supported by Iran. These attacks, the first of their kind in the area, have drastically cut oil production by more than half. A simultaneous assault by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping indicates a spike in regional hostilities.

Thursday's drone assault targeted a DNO-operated oilfield in Tawke, located in the Zakho region near the Turkey-Iraq border, according to the Kurdistan counter-terrorism service. It's the latest in a series of strikes that DNO has faced this week, with operations in both the Tawke and Peshkabour fields severely impacted.

Although there have been no reported casualties, oil production in Kurdistan has plummeted to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day, down from its typical 280,000 barrels. Security sources indicate these drone operations are likely launched from strongholds controlled by Iran-backed militias, underscoring Iran's continuing support to militant groups involved in regional conflicts.

