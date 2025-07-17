Gujarat CM Inaugurates Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Patan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a suite of development projects in Patan district, valued at Rs 110 crore, on July 18, as stated in a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput will participate in the event, hosted by the district administration at Kalyanpura in Santalpur Taluka.

The Chief Minister's agenda includes inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 101 projects spanning multiple sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. Key developments involve health centers in rural areas, new classrooms, modern drainage systems, flood defenses, and establishing a government arts college in Santalpur.

A ceremonial event at the Chamunda Mataji Temple will see the distribution of Rs 44 lakh in financial aid to recipients of state welfare programs, beginning at 10 AM on Friday. Additionally, the Chief Minister will issue appointment letters to Vidya Sahayaks, as part of the effort to address vacant teaching positions in Santalpur Taluka.

The event will feature dignitaries including Member of Parliament Bharatsinh Dabhi, various MLAs, the District Panchayat President, and other district officials, as part of the proceedings. (ANI)

