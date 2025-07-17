Left Menu

Gujarat CM Inaugurates Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Patan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to inaugurate Rs 110 crore worth of development projects in Patan, North Gujarat. This initiative encompasses 101 diverse projects, ranging from health centers to infrastructure developments. The event includes financial assistance distribution to beneficiaries and appointment letters for teaching positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:08 IST
Gujarat CM Inaugurates Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Patan
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a suite of development projects in Patan district, valued at Rs 110 crore, on July 18, as stated in a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput will participate in the event, hosted by the district administration at Kalyanpura in Santalpur Taluka.

The Chief Minister's agenda includes inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 101 projects spanning multiple sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. Key developments involve health centers in rural areas, new classrooms, modern drainage systems, flood defenses, and establishing a government arts college in Santalpur.

A ceremonial event at the Chamunda Mataji Temple will see the distribution of Rs 44 lakh in financial aid to recipients of state welfare programs, beginning at 10 AM on Friday. Additionally, the Chief Minister will issue appointment letters to Vidya Sahayaks, as part of the effort to address vacant teaching positions in Santalpur Taluka.

The event will feature dignitaries including Member of Parliament Bharatsinh Dabhi, various MLAs, the District Panchayat President, and other district officials, as part of the proceedings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

