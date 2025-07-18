Venezuelan Economy Defies Odds with 6% Growth in Q2 2025
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 6% economic growth for the second quarter of 2025, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. The embargoes, intensified in May under the Trump administration, constrained PDVSA's foreign partnerships and crude exports.
