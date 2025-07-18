Venezuelan Economy Defies Odds with 6% Growth in Q2 2025

In a surprising development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that the nation's economy has grown by more than 6% during the second quarter of 2025.

This announcement was aired on a state television broadcast, though Maduro did not expand on the details of this economic surge.

Nevertheless, Venezuela continues to weather the impact of U.S. sanctions, which were intensified in May as the Trump administration rescinded licenses previously permitting foreign collaborations with the state oil company PDVSA for exporting crude oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)