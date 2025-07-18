Left Menu

Venezuelan Economy Defies Odds with 6% Growth in Q2 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 6% economic growth for the second quarter of 2025, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. The embargoes, intensified in May under the Trump administration, constrained PDVSA's foreign partnerships and crude exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:34 IST
Venezuelan Economy Defies Odds with 6% Growth in Q2 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that the nation's economy has grown by more than 6% during the second quarter of 2025.

This announcement was aired on a state television broadcast, though Maduro did not expand on the details of this economic surge.

Nevertheless, Venezuela continues to weather the impact of U.S. sanctions, which were intensified in May as the Trump administration rescinded licenses previously permitting foreign collaborations with the state oil company PDVSA for exporting crude oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025