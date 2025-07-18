Dollar Gains Amid Economic Optimism and Political Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar is on course for its second consecutive weekly rise, bolstered by robust economic indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve may hold off on slashing interest rates in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, political turbulence looms, as Japan's election outcome could disrupt current trade discussions with the U.S., adding layers of complexity to the negotiations.

Amidst these factors, Bitcoin achieved record highs, while the wider landscape saw mixed reactions from currencies such as the yen and euro.