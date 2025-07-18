Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Economic Optimism and Political Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar is set for a second weekly gain, helped by solid economic data implying the Federal Reserve might delay further interest rate cuts. Political uncertainties, including Japan's elections and U.S. fiscal policies, pose challenges. Bitcoin remains strong, while the yen and euro show mixed performances.

The U.S. dollar is on course for its second consecutive weekly rise, bolstered by robust economic indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve may hold off on slashing interest rates in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, political turbulence looms, as Japan's election outcome could disrupt current trade discussions with the U.S., adding layers of complexity to the negotiations.

Amidst these factors, Bitcoin achieved record highs, while the wider landscape saw mixed reactions from currencies such as the yen and euro.

