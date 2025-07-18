Dollar Gains Amid Economic Optimism and Political Uncertainty
The U.S. dollar is set for a second weekly gain, helped by solid economic data implying the Federal Reserve might delay further interest rate cuts. Political uncertainties, including Japan's elections and U.S. fiscal policies, pose challenges. Bitcoin remains strong, while the yen and euro show mixed performances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:37 IST
The U.S. dollar is on course for its second consecutive weekly rise, bolstered by robust economic indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve may hold off on slashing interest rates in the immediate future.
Meanwhile, political turbulence looms, as Japan's election outcome could disrupt current trade discussions with the U.S., adding layers of complexity to the negotiations.
Amidst these factors, Bitcoin achieved record highs, while the wider landscape saw mixed reactions from currencies such as the yen and euro.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Job Market Holds Steady, Signals Potential Shift in Federal Reserve Policy
Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility
Bitcoin Surges Amid Global Market Fluctuations
Bitcoin Soars to Record High Amid Institutional Interest
Bitcoin Skyrockets to Historic Highs Amid Institutional Demand and Trump Policies