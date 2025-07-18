Left Menu

Global Markets Rally on Robust U.S. Data Amid Tariff Tension

Global shares rose on Friday due to strong U.S. economic data and earnings, easing tariff concerns temporarily. The yen weakened as Japan prepared for an election. Solid U.S. earnings, including Netflix's results, bolstered investor confidence, although U.S. tariffs remain a focus. Oil and gold prices also edged higher amid supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:26 IST
Global Markets Rally on Robust U.S. Data Amid Tariff Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares saw an uptick on Friday as strong U.S. economic indicators and buoyant corporate earnings helped ease tariff-related fears for the moment. Meanwhile, the yen weakened looking ahead to a significant legislative election in Japan this Sunday.

This week's better-than-expected U.S. retail sales figures and jobless claims data, which indicate a modest upturn in economic activity, propelled key stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs on Thursday. As a result, Asian and European shares followed suit with gains on Friday. Wall Street futures also edged up slightly.

The current U.S. earnings season commenced positively with companies such as Netflix exceeding forecasts, bolstering investor confidence despite concerns over U.S. tariffs. Prominent companies like Alphabet and Tesla are poised to announce their results soon, which will test market sentiment once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025