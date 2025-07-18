Delhi's Green Mission: Rekha Gupta Leads the Environmental Charge
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a plantation drive as part of the 'Van Mahotsav' program, emphasizing the collective effort to enhance Delhi’s greenery. She highlighted the involvement of diverse groups, from the Prime Minister to young children, in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to protect the environment.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a determined step towards a greener capital on Friday, leading a plantation drive under the 'Van Mahotsav' initiative at the President's Bodyguard Parade Ground near 11 Murti. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various quarters, with Gupta praising the growing support for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative that aims to enhance Delhi's greenery and preserve the environment.
In a statement to the press, Gupta expressed her delight over the widespread participation, stating, 'We are very happy that everyone has come together to make Delhi greener. From PM Modi to small children, we are on a mission to save the environment under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.' Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, also attended the event and lauded the citizens of Delhi for their enthusiasm, urging them to support this mission further.
Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, underscored the importance of the campaign, calling it a crucial step toward environmental stewardship and imploring citizens to embrace their environmental responsibilities. The Delhi Chief Minister's recent initiatives also included laying the foundation stone for an automated vehicle testing station, reiterating her administration's commitment to reducing pollution and enhancing urban infrastructure.
