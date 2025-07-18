Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth Reviews Advanced DRDO Missiles Programs in Hyderabad
Sanjay Seth, Raksha Rajya Mantri, visited the DRDO facilities in Hyderabad to review missile and weapon systems. The focus was on Indigenous navigation, aviation systems, and defense advancements, contributing to India's self-reliance in defense. Scientists were praised for their role in strengthening the Armed Forces.
Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth conducted a thorough review of missile and weapon systems projects during his visit to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, as per a statement from the Ministry of Defence. Seth assessed ongoing developments within labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), such as the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat, and Advanced Systems Laboratory.
The minister explored facilities like Astra Mk I & II and the Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile, with Senior Scientist U Raja Babu and DRDL Director G A Srinivasa Murthy briefing him on project statuses. He also toured the Research Centre Imarat for updates on indigenous navigation systems and innovative technologies by Director Anindya Biswas.
Applauding the efforts of DRDO scientists, Sanjay Seth praised their contributions towards realizing a self-reliant India in defense. He emphasized the significance of continuing the momentum to empower the Armed Forces amidst current global challenges.
