Kotak Mahindra Prime Becomes Preferred Financer for Tesla's Futuristic EVs in India
Kotak Mahindra Prime becomes the first preferred financer for Tesla EVs in India. It offers curated car finance schemes for buyers, enhancing the purchasing experience. The collaboration underscores Kotak's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, supporting customers' aspirations for environmentally-friendly transportation.
Kotak Mahindra Prime (KMPL), the auto financing division of the Kotak Group, announced on Friday that it has stepped into the role of a preferred financer, extending its seamless financing experience to Tesla's innovative electric vehicles.
In a pioneering move, KMPL has been designated as the first Preferred Financer for Tesla in India, enhancing its standing among financial institutions. This designation will see KMPL offering specially designed car finance schemes to buyers of Tesla's electric vehicles, according to a company statement.
Customers will conveniently access KMPL's financing options directly through the Tesla India portal or mobile application, streamlining the purchasing process. "We have consistently led the charge in financing sustainable mobility," said KMPL Managing Director and CEO Shahrukh Todiwala, highlighting the collaboration's role in advancing customers' aspirations for sustainable living.
(With inputs from agencies.)
