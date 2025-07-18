BSF Troops Thwart Major Narco Drone Intrusion at Indo-Pak Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted six Pakistani drones and confiscated over 2.30 kg of suspected heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. The advanced technical countermeasures employed by the BSF neutralized these drones, leading to significant narcotics seizures in a series of operations.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted and neutralized six drones crossing over from Pakistan, seized near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.
During the night hours of July 17, the BSF was quick to spot the drone incursions, aided by the swift activation of advanced technical countermeasures. These measures proved effective in thwarting the narcotics-laden drones, ensuring that four DJI Mavic 3 Classic models, accompanied by over 1.74 kg of suspected heroin, were recovered from fields near Pulmoran village.
In a similar preemptive action, BSF troops at village Roranwala Khurd and village Dhanoe Kalan intercepted additional drones, resulting in the confiscation of another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and heroin packet. Overall, these operations highlight the BSF's vigilance and technical prowess in disrupting the cross-border narcotics operations.
