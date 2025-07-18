Left Menu

BSF Troops Thwart Major Narco Drone Intrusion at Indo-Pak Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted six Pakistani drones and confiscated over 2.30 kg of suspected heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. The advanced technical countermeasures employed by the BSF neutralized these drones, leading to significant narcotics seizures in a series of operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:53 IST
BSF Troops Thwart Major Narco Drone Intrusion at Indo-Pak Border
BSF recovers 6 Pakistani drones, heroin along Amritsar border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted and neutralized six drones crossing over from Pakistan, seized near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

During the night hours of July 17, the BSF was quick to spot the drone incursions, aided by the swift activation of advanced technical countermeasures. These measures proved effective in thwarting the narcotics-laden drones, ensuring that four DJI Mavic 3 Classic models, accompanied by over 1.74 kg of suspected heroin, were recovered from fields near Pulmoran village.

In a similar preemptive action, BSF troops at village Roranwala Khurd and village Dhanoe Kalan intercepted additional drones, resulting in the confiscation of another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and heroin packet. Overall, these operations highlight the BSF's vigilance and technical prowess in disrupting the cross-border narcotics operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025