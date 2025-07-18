Wall Street Tug-of-War: Mixed Signals, Strong Earnings, and Trade Uncertainty
Wall Street braces for a quiet start, with mixed economic signals and earnings reports. Despite Netflix's earnings triumph due to "Squid Game," its shares dipped. Meanwhile, retail sales and jobless claims indicate a healthy economy. Investors face uncertainty amid President Trump's trade policy and potential Federal Reserve moves.
Wall Street prepared for a tentative start on Friday as investors sifted through a week marked by conflicting economic indicators and mixed earnings results. Notably, Netflix's triumph in surpassing its earnings expectations failed to ignite investor interest, as its shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading.
At 8:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 E-minis rose by 4.5 points, or 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis saw an uptick of 11.75 points, or 0.05%, and Dow E-minis increased by 52 points, or 0.12%. The week saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new heights, propelled by positive retail sales data and a decline in jobless claims, reflecting a resilient U.S. economy.
As the August 1 tariff deadline approaches, anxiety over President Trump's trade policies persists, amid reports suggesting a possible Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dismissal, which Trump refuted. Investors remain cautious with a 57.9% chance of a rate cut predicted for September, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
