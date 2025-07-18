Expanding Horizons: West Bengal's Clean Energy Initiative
West Bengal's Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia is set to provide Piped Natural Gas to 5.55 lakh households, 250+ commercial units, and 35+ industrial consumers. Initiated by PM Modi, it aims to serve 65 lakh people, boost employment, and improve air quality.
The ambitious Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project has been inaugurated in the Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal, designed to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 5.55 lakh households, over 250 commercial units, and more than 35 industrial consumers.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this initiative aims to revolutionize energy access in these regions by constructing 29 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicular energy, with guidance from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
Set for completion by March 15, 2030, the project expects to cater to a population exceeding 65 lakh, providing a cleaner and cost-effective energy alternative while creating over 15 lakh man-days of employment, aligning with India's net-zero goals and potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly.
