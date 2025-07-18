Left Menu

Arunachal's Orchid Gift and Progressive Agenda Shine at Rashtrapati Bhavan

During his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh presented President Droupadi Murmu with a unique book on orchids. The meeting also outlined the state's contributions to the 'Viksit Bharat' agenda, focusing on growth, resilience, and cooperative federalism.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) with wife Anagha Parnaik meet President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K T Parnaik (Retired) made a formal visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Accompanying him was the First Lady of Arunachal Pradesh, Anagha Parnaik, who together presented the President with a meticulously compiled reference book titled 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh,' a release confirmed.

This distinctive publication is not just a visual delight but also reflects the extraordinary diversity of orchid species native to Arunachal Pradesh. Many of these species are rare and hold significant botanical importance on a global scale. During the meeting, the Governor informed the President about the ongoing developmental strides in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the state government's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through its tailored plan, 'Viksit Arunachal'.

The Governor highlighted several key initiatives and transformative efforts across sectors designed to empower lives and promote inclusive growth within the Frontier State. He also informed the President of the follow-up actions and compliance stemming from discussions at the latest Governors' Conference, reiterating the state's dedication to national priorities and cooperative federalism.

The Governor underscored the significance of these efforts in fostering a more resilient and equitable society, particularly in the state's remote and varied regions. He pointed out the proactive role of the Raj Bhavan in enhancing public health, especially in combating tuberculosis, as well as promoting women's empowerment, youth development, and improvements in health and education. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

