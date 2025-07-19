Left Menu

Tragic Cold Drink Incident Claims Young Girl's Life in Village

A nine-year-old girl died and three other children were hospitalized after consuming a cold drink in Nisra village, Jehanabad. The children fell ill soon after drinking it, leading to severe symptoms. A forensic examination of the drink is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:13 IST
Tragic Cold Drink Incident Claims Young Girl's Life in Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nisra village under Jehanabad police station when a nine-year-old girl succumbed after consuming a cold drink, while three other children in the family were hospitalized. According to the police, the children had purchased the drink from the market and consumed it on Thursday.

Shortly after consumption, they experienced stomach pain and vomiting, which quickly worsened, causing family members to rush them to a nearby private nursing home in Pilibhit. Tragically, Zoya, the nine-year-old daughter of Jumma, died during treatment. Thankfully, the other three children showed improvement with medication and were discharged.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer of Kotwali, stated that the remaining cold drink sample has been seized and sent for forensic examination, with further investigations ongoing to determine the cause of the tragic event.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025