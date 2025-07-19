Tragic Cold Drink Incident Claims Young Girl's Life in Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Nisra village under Jehanabad police station when a nine-year-old girl succumbed after consuming a cold drink, while three other children in the family were hospitalized. According to the police, the children had purchased the drink from the market and consumed it on Thursday.

Shortly after consumption, they experienced stomach pain and vomiting, which quickly worsened, causing family members to rush them to a nearby private nursing home in Pilibhit. Tragically, Zoya, the nine-year-old daughter of Jumma, died during treatment. Thankfully, the other three children showed improvement with medication and were discharged.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer of Kotwali, stated that the remaining cold drink sample has been seized and sent for forensic examination, with further investigations ongoing to determine the cause of the tragic event.