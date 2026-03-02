Tragic Incident: Teen Assault in Muzaffarpur

A 17-year-old girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was allegedly raped, police reported on Monday. On Sunday night, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the Mushahari police station area, when the victim went to collect water at a local handpump.

According to SDPO (East-2) Manoj Kumar Singh, the two suspects have been apprehended, and the survivor will undergo a medical examination. This arrest signifies swift action by local authorities in response to the crime.

The police investigation is actively underway, aiming to uncover further details about the disturbing incident and ensure justice for the affected teenager.

(With inputs from agencies.)