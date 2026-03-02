Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Teen Assault in Muzaffarpur

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped by two individuals when she went to fetch water. The suspects have been arrested, and the victim will undergo a medical examination. Police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:55 IST
A 17-year-old girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was allegedly raped, police reported on Monday. On Sunday night, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the Mushahari police station area, when the victim went to collect water at a local handpump.

According to SDPO (East-2) Manoj Kumar Singh, the two suspects have been apprehended, and the survivor will undergo a medical examination. This arrest signifies swift action by local authorities in response to the crime.

The police investigation is actively underway, aiming to uncover further details about the disturbing incident and ensure justice for the affected teenager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

