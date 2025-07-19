Left Menu

Political Tempests Sweep Pune: Shiv Sena's Poster Wars and Controversial Renaming

Political tensions escalate as Aaditya Thackeray's criticisms of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde spark a poster war in Pune. Beyond assembly disputes, the clash extends onto the streets, coinciding with civic elections. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Islampur renaming ignites debates, highlighting administration criticism over neglect of essential services.

Updated: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST
Political Tempests Sweep Pune: Shiv Sena's Poster Wars and Controversial Renaming
Image Credit: ANI
Tensions within Maharashtra politics have intensified as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's scathing remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have erupted into a full-blown street dispute in Pune. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction retaliated with an aggressive poster campaign targeting Thackeray both personally and politically.

Posters depicting Thackeray as a cartoon character now line Pune's streets, mocking him through slogans like 'This battery will soon get drained... it runs on nepotism' and referencing ongoing investigations such as the Mithi River Development Scam. The conflict represents a public extension of the legislative altercations witnessed during Maharashtra's monsoon sessions where Thackeray accused Shinde of betrayal.

In addition to this political spectacle, the controversial move to rename Islampur as Ishwarpur has led to criticism from opposition figures. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh and other opposition leaders argue that the renaming is a diversion from addressing vital urban issues, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insists it was a response to public demand. As the debate unfolds, attention turns to Pune's upcoming civic elections, setting the stage for further political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

