Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan Youth Delegation Visits BJP Headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), under the KNOW BJP initiative, welcomed a distinguished youth delegation from Sri Lanka at its New Delhi headquarters. The multi-party delegation, consisting of 24 young leaders including Members of Parliament, engaged with BJYM officials to discuss youth empowerment and political organization.

In his welcome speech, BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya praised the historical ties between India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing the roles of Tradition, Trade, and Technology in shaping bilateral relations. Surya highlighted the strength of BJP's youth engagement initiatives, underscoring the party's commitment to fostering meaningful international dialogues.

Sri Lankan MP Chitral Fernando, acknowledging India's development towards Viksit Bharat 2047, expressed hopes of drawing inspiration for a progressive Sri Lanka. The session, moderated by BJYM National Vice President Abhinav Prakash, facilitated discussions on themes like youth leadership and sustainable development, reinforcing friendships and mutual understanding.