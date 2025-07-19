Greek Olive Oil Exporters Seek New Horizons Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
After U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs, Greek olive oil producer Konstantinos Papadopoulos sought new markets. His company found buyers in Brazil and Australia, ensuring continued exports despite potential losses in the U.S. This highlights the vulnerability of European producers to American trade policies.
In response to President Donald Trump's tariff threats, Greek olive oil producer Konstantinos Papadopoulos swiftly explored global markets, securing new buyers in Brazil and Australia.
Reuters reports that Papadopoulos' strategic pivot reflects broader concerns in European agricultural sectors reliant on U.S. trade.
As European producers, including those in Greece, face potential losses, alternative markets become crucial for maintaining export levels.
