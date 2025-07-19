Kerala's Waqf Transformation: UMEED Portal Promises Transparency and Accountability

The Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, convened a key review meeting with Kerala officials in Kottayam on 17th July 2025 to discuss the implementation status of central schemes and the integration of Waqf-related properties into the UMEED portal.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Ministry highlighted the focus on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS), and the Waqf properties' data uploading on the UMEED Portal. This platform, established under the Unified Waqf Management Efficiency, Empowerment and Development Act, aims to bring improved transparency and monitoring to Waqf asset management.

Launched by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the UMEED Central Portal is poised to revolutionize Waqf administration across India, fostering increased transparency and aiding in community development. In a successive meeting in Gujarat, discussions extended to programs like the Jiyo Parsi scheme, aiming to enhance outreach and efficacy of minority initiatives.

