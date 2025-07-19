Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: CBI & ACB Catch Officials Red-Handed in Bribery Stings

The CBI in Delhi and the ACB in Telangana have apprehended government officials caught accepting bribes. In Delhi, a BSF official was caught accepting Rs. 40,000, part of a larger Rs. 2 lakh demand. Separately, a Telangana labor officer was nabbed taking a Rs. 50,000 bribe.

  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed a sting operation in Delhi, resulting in the arrest of an Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The officer was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000, part of a larger demand of Rs. 2 lakh, for facilitating the clearance of pending payments.

Discreet negotiations ensued, leading the AAO and others to agree on the bribe amount. Subsequently, a CBI trap was set, capturing the accused, Dharmender Kumar Verma. In a related incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana arrested an Assistant Labour Officer for accepting a bribe.

Identified as Katam Ram Mohan, the officer was detained in Mancherial for demanding Rs. 50,000 to process a death claim. Tainted money was recovered; a chemical test on his fingers confirmed his involvement. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was presented in court for further proceedings.

