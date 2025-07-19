Left Menu

Technical Glitches Divert Air Flights Mid-Air as Safety Takes Precedence

Air India Express and IndiGo flights were diverted shortly after takeoff due to technical issues. Both airlines arranged alternative aircraft and ensured passenger safety, emphasizing safety as their primary concern. Emergency protocols were activated at airports to manage these incidents, which led to minimal disruption of travel plans.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments in India's aviation sector, two domestic flights, operated by Air India Express and IndiGo, faced technical challenges leading to their diversion shortly after departure. The incidents have put a spotlight on the industry's safety measures and prompt response strategies.

An Air India Express flight, IX 110, en route from Hyderabad to Phuket, was diverted back to its origin. According to a statement by the airline, the flight crew opted to return to Hyderabad as a cautionary measure due to a technical issue. The airline swiftly arranged for an alternative aircraft and provided refreshments to passengers during the delay.

Similarly, an IndiGo flight 6E 6271, traveling from Delhi to Goa, was rerouted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a mid-air technical snag on July 16. Emergency protocols were activated upon diversion, ensuring a safe landing and disembarkation for all passengers. The airlines and airport authorities emphasized that these measures underscore their commitment to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

