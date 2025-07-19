Delhi AAP Clarifies Stance: No Longer Part of INDIA Alliance
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that while AAP supports opposition issues, it is no longer a part of the INDIA Alliance. The separation followed the Lok Sabha elections. AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasized AAP's commitment to opposing government policies and highlighted key issues for the upcoming parliamentary session.
In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially announced its separation from the INDIA Alliance. Speaking on Saturday, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that the party, while supportive of opposition causes, is no longer formally affiliated with the alliance.
This statement follows comments made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh who indicated earlier in the week that the party's association with the alliance concluded after the Lok Sabha elections. Bharadwaj further elaborated on the current stance of coordination with other opposition parties without being a part of a formal coalition.
Highlighting ongoing differences, Bharadwaj noted that AAP contested independently in recent Delhi Assembly elections and will maintain its focus on regional issues such as the alleged demolition of homes and shops in Delhi. The AAP aims to address these concerns during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
