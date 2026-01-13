Orban Faces Rising Challenge in Hungary's Parliamentary Vote

In a significant electoral showdown, Hungary's long-standing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to face a powerful rival in the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Orban's political future may influence far-right movements across Europe, given his close alliances with controversial figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and ongoing bonds with Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict.

Orban, who has helmed Hungary since 2010, faces opposition from Peter Magyar, a former government insider and leader of the center-right Tisza party. Magyar's entry into the political arena has already stirred waves since 2024, with promises to counter Orban's illiberal policies by advocating for closer ties with the EU and NATO.

The election dynamics underscore a broader ideological battle. Orban's Fidesz party emphasizes security, campaigning with the slogan "The safe choice," whereas Magyar vows to combat corruption and revive Hungary's economy by unfreezing EU funds. With polls showing close competition, the outcome could redefine Hungary's political landscape and its stance on Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)