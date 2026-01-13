India Hosts Parliamentary Delegations from South Africa and Grenada at Commonwealth Conference
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed parliamentary delegations from South Africa and Grenada during the 28th Commonwealth Speakers Conference. Discussions emphasized bilateral cooperation, cultural exchanges, digital innovations, and strengthening democratic values, aiming to enhance India's relationships with these nations through regular dialogue and shared legislative practices.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted parliamentary delegations from South Africa and Grenada, visiting India for the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference. The high-profile meeting underscored India's commitment to fostering international relations through parliamentary diplomacy.
Welcoming the delegation led by L Govender, Deputy Chairperson of South Africa's National Council of Provinces, and Dessima Williams, President of Grenada's Senate, Birla highlighted Indian festivals as instruments of cultural and diplomatic dialogue. The discussions aimed at fortifying democratic values and parliamentary ties between India and South Africa, emphasizing historical connections through figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.
The delegations also focused on enhancing cooperation in capacity building and digital innovations in parliamentary practices, with particular interest in India's Digital Parliament initiative. Dr. Dessima Williams, expressing admiration for Indian democracy and culture, highlighted cricket's popularity as a shared interest, seeking to infuse new vigor into India-Grenada bilateral relations.
