Tripura's Power Play: Defying Gas Price Hike to Protect Consumers
Tripura's Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath opposed suggestions to hike gas prices and buy extra power, emphasizing the impact on consumers. The NERPC dropped these proposals post opposition. Tripura is advancing in solar and infrastructure with ADB assistance and an upcoming 800 MW power plant.
- Country:
- India
Tripura's Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, has successfully countered proposals to increase gas prices and purchase extra power in the Northeast. The North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) backed down from these suggestions following strong opposition from Nath during their recent meeting in Guwahati.
Representatives from ONGC Tripura Power Company sought a gas price increase, arguing the rising per unit cost was straining Tripura. However, Nath cited the adverse effects on lakhs of consumers in the region as his reasons against the hike. He stressed the potential economic burden such a move would impose on consumers.
The meeting also saw discussions on Tripura's power sector advancements, with recent solar power growth and ongoing infrastructure development aided by the Asian Development Bank. Plans are also underway for an 800 MW pumped water storage power plant, further bolstering the state's energy capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IGX Navigates Lower Demand Amid Power Sector Decline
Solar Power Shines on PDUNIPPD: A Bright Move for Cost Cutting
Solar Power Surge: How Free Electricity Transforms Lives in Dhamtari
Government Eases Sulphur Rules: A Strategic Shift in India's Power Sector
Dhudmaras: Shining Bright on the Global Tourism Map with Solar Power