BJP Slams Congress over Chhattisgarh Corruption Scandal

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress leadership for defending Chaitanya Baghel in a corruption case in Chhattisgarh. He questioned the party's involvement and demanded an explanation. The Enforcement Directorate recently arrested Chaitanya amid a broader crackdown on a multi-crore liquor scam. This marks ongoing political tension over corruption allegations.

Updated: 19-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:57 IST
BJP's National Spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership Saturday for its defense of Chaitanya Baghel, accused in a Chhattisgarh corruption case. His critique focused on what he saw as political motivations and questioned the urgency of Congress's high-level support.

Trivedi pointed to an "unprecedented" stand from Congress's top brass in defending Bhupesh Baghel's son, comparing it to past family defenses, which he saw as personal matters. He demanded Congress clarify its interests in swiftly backing the alleged corruption, raising concerns about ties to Delhi.

He extended his critique to other Congress-ruled states, highlighting a perceived trend of corruption allegations, naming Karnataka and Telangana as examples. The timing coincides with Chaitanya Baghel's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, linked to a multi-crore liquor scam, intensifying political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

