Uttarakhand's Investment Surge: A Historic Leap Forward

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that terrorism and Naxalism no longer pose a threat in India, attributing this to the nation's leadership fostering a stable environment conducive to economic development. Speaking at the Uttarakhand Investment Festival, Dhami highlighted the event's significance for the state's growth.

Addressing investors and dignitaries, he emphasized that the current government has set new cooperation benchmarks. Dhami affirmed the Uttarakhand Global Investment Summit as a milestone in the state's journey, underlining the administration's commitment to establishing it as a prime investment location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several projects amounting to Rs 1,271 crore in Rudrapur. Shah, alongside Dhami, stressed that the foundation stones laid are pivotal in transforming Uttarakhand's socio-economic landscape. Shah criticized the Congress's past opposition to Uttarakhand's statehood, hailing the BJP's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating sustainable states.