Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Investment Surge: A Historic Leap Forward

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds India's secure environment for economic growth at the Uttarakhand Investment Festival. Highlighting Prime Minister Vajpayee's influence, Amit Shah marks projects totaling Rs 1,271 crore, criticizing Congress's historical stance on state formation as Uttarakhand advances as an investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST
Uttarakhand's Investment Surge: A Historic Leap Forward
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that terrorism and Naxalism no longer pose a threat in India, attributing this to the nation's leadership fostering a stable environment conducive to economic development. Speaking at the Uttarakhand Investment Festival, Dhami highlighted the event's significance for the state's growth.

Addressing investors and dignitaries, he emphasized that the current government has set new cooperation benchmarks. Dhami affirmed the Uttarakhand Global Investment Summit as a milestone in the state's journey, underlining the administration's commitment to establishing it as a prime investment location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several projects amounting to Rs 1,271 crore in Rudrapur. Shah, alongside Dhami, stressed that the foundation stones laid are pivotal in transforming Uttarakhand's socio-economic landscape. Shah criticized the Congress's past opposition to Uttarakhand's statehood, hailing the BJP's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating sustainable states.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025