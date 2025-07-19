Unveiled Conspiracy: Delhi Murder Plot Exposed

In a spine-chilling turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating the murder of 36-year-old Karan Dev, following a sinister plot involving drugging and electrocution. The victim's wife, Sushmita, and his cousin, Rahul, were arrested after revealing WhatsApp chats indicated their involvement in the heinous crime.

DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh, informed ANI that on July 13, a hospital in Uttam Nagar reported an unnatural death when Karan was brought in. Although the deceased's family initially perceived the demise as accidental and waived a post-mortem, police intervention led to further examination, uncovering critical evidence.

Karan's brother, Kunal, discovered incriminating chats between Sushmita and Rahul, unveiling their discussions about administering sleeping pills and electric shocks to Karan. This revelation prompted authorities to classify the case as murder, resulting in the arrest of both suspects.

Speaking with ANI, Karan's mother, Neeru, expressed her shock upon learning about the alleged illicit relationship between Sushmita and Rahul after the cremation. She recounted Kunal's discovery of the chats, where Sushmita allegedly updated Rahul on Karan's worsening condition after administering drug-laced food and electric shocks.

The victim's friend, Gaurav, revealed that Sushmita confessed during a family confrontation, citing blackmail by Rahul as her motive. Further questioning led Rahul to admit to the crime. The chats retrieved from Rahul's device corroborated suspicions, showing Sushmita's constant updates on Karan's condition and neighbors reported sighting Rahul near the flat on the morning of the incident.

