Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Set for Upcoming Visit to India

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is gearing up for a visit to India, according to Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma. The ambassador announced on Saturday that the trip is on the cards, although specific dates are yet to be decided.

The impending visit signals preparations for multiple agreements encompassing both digital and physical infrastructure. 'We have a number of agreements under discussion,' Ambassador Sharma said. 'Once these are finalized, the Prime Minister's visit will take place.'

Emphasizing the longstanding relationship between India and Nepal, Sharma highlighted the open border policy as a testament to the deep cultural and economic ties. This upcoming visit marks Oli's first to India since his fourth term began last July, following his initial foreign visit to China, a departure from tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)