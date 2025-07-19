Second Saraighat Bridge: A New Era for Assam's Connectivity

The Indian Railways has granted approval for a Second Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Saraighat, spanning the Brahmaputra River under the Northeast Frontier Railway's doubling project for the Agthori-Kamakhya line. The development comes with a Rs 1,473.77 crore budget, aimed for completion by December 2029 as per officials.

Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, confirmed the project's sanction in the 2023-24 fiscal year. He detailed that the Railway Board approved detailed estimates in February 2024, followed by design approvals in March 2025. With geotechnical assessments concluded, an EPC tender outlines bridge construction plans, including approach roads, rail viaducts, and more, expected to commence shortly.

Spanning 7.062 km between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, the bridge features a 1.3 km steel composite girder over the Brahmaputra. It will host a double-line railway on the lower deck and a three-lane road with footpaths above. Enhancing regional rail-road integration, the project promises industrial growth and job creation in Assam and the Northeast.