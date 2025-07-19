Left Menu

Karnataka CM Embarks on ₹408.95 Crore Power Project Overhaul

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initiated major power infrastructure projects worth ₹408.95 crore in Mysuru district, enhancing power supply with underground and aerial cables. Additionally, projects worth ₹38.73 crore were launched in Hunsur taluk. The state's ₹50 crore per constituency development fund has sparked opposition allegations of bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST
Karnataka CM Embarks on ₹408.95 Crore Power Project Overhaul
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a significant overhaul of the power infrastructure with projects valued at ₹408.95 crore in Mysuru district. The initiative, part of his government's two-year achievement celebrations at Maharaja's College Grounds, includes upgrading power lines to enhance supply efficiency and safety.

The Chief Minister, joined by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Energy Minister KJ George, introduced four major projects by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC). In a bid to modernize Mysuru's power supply, the projects involve replacing traditional overhead power lines with advanced underground and aerial cables in four city constituencies.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah laid foundations for two significant projects in Hunsur taluk, encompassing the construction of two 66/11 kV, 2x20 MVA substations. While the government committed ₹50 crore per constituency for development, opposition BJP has accused the Congress-led administration of bias towards its MLAs, stirring political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025