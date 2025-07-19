Karnataka CM Embarks on ₹408.95 Crore Power Project Overhaul

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a significant overhaul of the power infrastructure with projects valued at ₹408.95 crore in Mysuru district. The initiative, part of his government's two-year achievement celebrations at Maharaja's College Grounds, includes upgrading power lines to enhance supply efficiency and safety.

The Chief Minister, joined by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Energy Minister KJ George, introduced four major projects by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC). In a bid to modernize Mysuru's power supply, the projects involve replacing traditional overhead power lines with advanced underground and aerial cables in four city constituencies.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah laid foundations for two significant projects in Hunsur taluk, encompassing the construction of two 66/11 kV, 2x20 MVA substations. While the government committed ₹50 crore per constituency for development, opposition BJP has accused the Congress-led administration of bias towards its MLAs, stirring political contention.

