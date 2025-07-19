Left Menu

BSF's Vigilance Thwarts Pak Drone Intrusions on India Border

BSF intercepted multiple drone movements at the Tarn Taran border, neutralizing rogue drones carrying narcotics from Pakistan. Swift action led to the recovery of DJI Mavic 3 Classics and suspected heroin, thwarting illegal cross-border activities targeting the Indo-Pak border areas, particularly near Pulmoran and Khemkaran villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:39 IST
BSF personnel with the recovered drone (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant security operation on Saturday, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully intercepted drone movements along the Tarn Taran border, recovering a DJI Mavic 3 Classic from irrigated fields near Khemkaran village. This swift intervention thwarted an illicit intrusion attempt by a rogue drone from Pakistan, according to an official BSF statement.

Previously, the BSF's sharp response led to the recovery of six Pakistani drones and over 2.30 kg of suspected heroin near Pulmoran village, Amritsar. On the night of July 17, BSF forces on the Amritsar border intercepted multiple drone intrusions, as confirmed by a press release from the security force.

The activation of technical countermeasures successfully neutralized the narco drones coming from Pakistan. Subsequent searches allowed the BSF to recover four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and 1.744 kg of suspected heroin from fields near Pulmoran. The narcotics were strategically attached to the drones, showcasing an alarming method of cross-border smuggling.

