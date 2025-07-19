Opposition Strategizes Ahead of Monsoon Session: Key Issues in Focus
INDIA bloc leaders from 24 parties gathered online to plan strategies for the upcoming monsoon session, emphasizing discussions on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Trump's ceasefire remarks, and domestic issues. They urge Prime Minister Modi to address these matters while ensuring smooth Parliament proceedings.
In a significant political maneuver, leaders of 24 parties under the INDIA bloc convened digitally to outline a robust strategy for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament commencing on July 21.
Key issues on the agenda of these opposition parties include the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Additionally, the contentious remarks from US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan are expected to be focal points. SIR in Bihar and India's stance in foreign policy amid international developments will also be under scrutiny.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to concerns regarding these major issues, urging for clarity and responsiveness from the government to ensure a productive and smooth session of Parliament.
