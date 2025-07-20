Left Menu

IPO Surge: A 45% Rise Amid Global Challenges in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, fundraising through IPOs increased by 45% to Rs 45,350 crore, despite global trade issues. However, the number of IPOs decreased, indicating larger average sizes. The market remains cautiously optimistic for H2 2025, bolstered by domestic investments and positive investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:59 IST
IPO Surge: A 45% Rise Amid Global Challenges in H1 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the first half of 2025, initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 45,350 crore, marking a 45% increase from the previous year, even as global trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts persisted.

The number of IPOs fell from 36 in early 2024 to 24 in 2025, indicating a rise in the average size of public issues. Experts predict a cautiously optimistic IPO market for the second half of 2025, supported by robust domestic investment and growth visibility.

During January-June 2025, 24 companies raised Rs 45,351 crore, compared to 36 companies gathering Rs 31,281 crore in the same 2024 period. Despite ongoing challenges, this trend was propelled by successful IPOs from significant firms such as HDB Financial Services and Hexaware Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025