IPO Surge: A 45% Rise Amid Global Challenges in H1 2025
In the first half of 2025, fundraising through IPOs increased by 45% to Rs 45,350 crore, despite global trade issues. However, the number of IPOs decreased, indicating larger average sizes. The market remains cautiously optimistic for H2 2025, bolstered by domestic investments and positive investor sentiment.
- Country:
- India
In the first half of 2025, initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 45,350 crore, marking a 45% increase from the previous year, even as global trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts persisted.
The number of IPOs fell from 36 in early 2024 to 24 in 2025, indicating a rise in the average size of public issues. Experts predict a cautiously optimistic IPO market for the second half of 2025, supported by robust domestic investment and growth visibility.
During January-June 2025, 24 companies raised Rs 45,351 crore, compared to 36 companies gathering Rs 31,281 crore in the same 2024 period. Despite ongoing challenges, this trend was propelled by successful IPOs from significant firms such as HDB Financial Services and Hexaware Technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Strengthens Presence in Montenegro with €20.3M Education Investment
Azerbaijan signs USD 2 billion investment agreement with Pakistan
Karnataka's Biofuel Boom: A Green Investment Surge
India's Bilateral Investment Treaties: A Strategic Transformation
Empowering India's Small-Scale Farmers: A $75 Billion Climate Investment Challenge