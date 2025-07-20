IPO Surge: A 45% Rise Amid Global Challenges in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 45,350 crore, marking a 45% increase from the previous year, even as global trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts persisted.

The number of IPOs fell from 36 in early 2024 to 24 in 2025, indicating a rise in the average size of public issues. Experts predict a cautiously optimistic IPO market for the second half of 2025, supported by robust domestic investment and growth visibility.

During January-June 2025, 24 companies raised Rs 45,351 crore, compared to 36 companies gathering Rs 31,281 crore in the same 2024 period. Despite ongoing challenges, this trend was propelled by successful IPOs from significant firms such as HDB Financial Services and Hexaware Technologies.

