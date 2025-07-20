Security Forces Clash with Terrorists in Kishtwar
A confrontation erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar's Dachhan area, as reported by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Details on the number of terrorists involved and the operation status are still pending confirmation.
In the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, a fierce encounter unfolded between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been leading the operation with precision and caution.
As the situation develops, authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of terrorists involved in the confrontation. The operation remains active, with security personnel maintaining strict vigilance.
Further updates are awaited to ascertain the completion and outcome of this high-stakes operation in a region often marred by such skirmishes. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are closely monitoring as the events continue to unfold. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
