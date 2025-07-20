Manish Tewari Challenges Trump's Jet-Downing Claim Amidst Key Policy Debates

In a controversial statement, Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged US President Donald Trump to provide evidence backing his assertion that five jets were downed during Operation Sindoor, India's response to an April terror attack in Pahalgam. Tewari questioned the lack of specifics regarding the aircraft's nationality.

Speaking at a recent event, Trump alluded to downed planes without clarifying whether they were Indian or Pakistani. Tewari stressed the importance of credible information, highlighting the need for Trump to specify the involved nations. The Congress MP also plans to address several foreign policy issues in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Apart from Trump's statement, Tewari pointed to pressing concerns like China's policies and the European Union's sanctions affecting Indian refineries. With Parliament's Monsoon session starting July 21, the government is set to address these topics while advancing its legislative agenda, featuring new bills on taxation and national governance.

