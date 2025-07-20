Left Menu

SAD Unites Forces for Tarn Taran By-Election

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa from the Azad Group as its candidate for the Tarn Taran by-election. The Azad Group has allied with SAD, bolstering its campaign. Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized political rivals, urging unity against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:05 IST
SAD Unites Forces for Tarn Taran By-Election
Azad Group chief Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa at rally in Tarn Taran (Photo/@officeofssbadal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has unveiled Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the chief of the Azad Group, as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Tarn Taran. The announcement, which indicates a significant alliance, was made by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal via social media.

In a post on X, Badal expressed delight at the new partnership, welcoming Randhawa and the entire Azad Group into the SAD fold. This alliance is further strengthened by the inclusion of 43 sitting Sarpanches, 8 Municipal Councillors, and numerous former Sarpanches and Chairmen. Badal praised the coalition for their impactful rally at Jhabal village, preparing the party for potential success in the by-poll.

Badal has appointed senior party leader S. Gulzar Singh Ranike as the campaign in-charge for the election, urging the public to unite against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. This seat became vacant following the passing of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had previously secured a commanding victory in the last assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025