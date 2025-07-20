SAD Unites Forces for Tarn Taran By-Election

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has unveiled Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the chief of the Azad Group, as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Tarn Taran. The announcement, which indicates a significant alliance, was made by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal via social media.

In a post on X, Badal expressed delight at the new partnership, welcoming Randhawa and the entire Azad Group into the SAD fold. This alliance is further strengthened by the inclusion of 43 sitting Sarpanches, 8 Municipal Councillors, and numerous former Sarpanches and Chairmen. Badal praised the coalition for their impactful rally at Jhabal village, preparing the party for potential success in the by-poll.

Badal has appointed senior party leader S. Gulzar Singh Ranike as the campaign in-charge for the election, urging the public to unite against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. This seat became vacant following the passing of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had previously secured a commanding victory in the last assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)