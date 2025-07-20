Uttar Pradesh's Zero Poverty Campaign: Skill Training for Socio-Economic Empowerment
Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government has initiated a 'Zero Poverty Campaign' to provide skill training and job placements for vulnerable families. The initiative aims to ensure stable livelihoods through training in essential skills, connecting participants with top national and international companies, and promoting social harmony.
- Country:
- India
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has unveiled its 'Zero Poverty Campaign,' a pioneering initiative designed to lift economically vulnerable families out of poverty through skill training and job placements.
Officials disclosed that the program seeks to connect these families with stable employment opportunities, ensuring a consistent income and improved quality of life. The campaign, seen as a potential model for the nation, emphasizes social harmony and equal opportunity alongside financial independence.
In its initial phase, training will focus on practical, job-oriented skills, with guaranteed placements at respected companies such as State Bank of India and Hotel Taj, securing a minimum monthly salary for participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
