Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Central Agencies Amid Son's Arrest in Liquor Scam

Chhattisgarh's former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized central agencies post his son's arrest in a liquor scam case. He claims threats were made to witnesses and accuses the BJP of targeting Congress leaders. Baghel vows resistance against political suppression by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:05 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Central Agencies Amid Son's Arrest in Liquor Scam
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing critique against central agencies following the recent arrest of his son, Chaitanya Baghel, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing probe into a multi-crore liquor scam.

Alleging misuse of power, Baghel emphasized that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was also intimidating witnesses who had already given sworn statements. He accused the agencies of focusing their efforts on targeting him and his family, claiming the ED's narratives were fabricated. Prominent political figures, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, reportedly expressed solidarity with Baghel.

Amidst allegations of Rs 2,161 crore being laundered in the liquor trade through illicit commissions, Baghel dismissed the BJP's strategy as an attempt to slander Congress, particularly the Gandhi family. He asserted his unwavering resolve against these tactics, aimed at tarnishing reputations and weakening opponents.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025