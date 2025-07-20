Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Central Agencies Amid Son's Arrest in Liquor Scam

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing critique against central agencies following the recent arrest of his son, Chaitanya Baghel, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing probe into a multi-crore liquor scam.

Alleging misuse of power, Baghel emphasized that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was also intimidating witnesses who had already given sworn statements. He accused the agencies of focusing their efforts on targeting him and his family, claiming the ED's narratives were fabricated. Prominent political figures, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, reportedly expressed solidarity with Baghel.

Amidst allegations of Rs 2,161 crore being laundered in the liquor trade through illicit commissions, Baghel dismissed the BJP's strategy as an attempt to slander Congress, particularly the Gandhi family. He asserted his unwavering resolve against these tactics, aimed at tarnishing reputations and weakening opponents.