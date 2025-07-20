Assam's Dairy Revolution: Boosting Production with New Subsidies
The Assam government has launched a subsidy scheme, offering Rs 5 per litre of milk to farmers, to enhance dairy production. The 'bhoomi pujan' marked the expansion of a milk processing plant's capacity, part of an initiative to strengthen the dairy sector and benefit over 20,000 farmers in the state.
The Assam government has taken a significant step to invigorate its dairy sector by launching a new subsidy scheme on Sunday. This initiative provides farmers with Rs 5 per litre of milk they provide to cooperative societies for processing.
The announcement was made during a ceremony where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the 'bhoomi pujan' to double the processing capacity of the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd's (WAMUL) plant in Guwahati.
The expanded facility, part of a Rs 104-crore project, aims to bolster dairy production across the state by increasing the plant's capacity and launching new product lines, thus benefiting over 20,000 dairy farmers.
