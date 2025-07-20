Left Menu

Assam's Dairy Revolution: Boosting Production with New Subsidies

The Assam government has launched a subsidy scheme, offering Rs 5 per litre of milk to farmers, to enhance dairy production. The 'bhoomi pujan' marked the expansion of a milk processing plant's capacity, part of an initiative to strengthen the dairy sector and benefit over 20,000 farmers in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:13 IST
Assam's Dairy Revolution: Boosting Production with New Subsidies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has taken a significant step to invigorate its dairy sector by launching a new subsidy scheme on Sunday. This initiative provides farmers with Rs 5 per litre of milk they provide to cooperative societies for processing.

The announcement was made during a ceremony where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the 'bhoomi pujan' to double the processing capacity of the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd's (WAMUL) plant in Guwahati.

The expanded facility, part of a Rs 104-crore project, aims to bolster dairy production across the state by increasing the plant's capacity and launching new product lines, thus benefiting over 20,000 dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025