Uttar Pradesh's Adarsh Gaushalas: Transforming Rural Economy Through Cow Conservation

Uttar Pradesh's initiative to establish Adarsh Gaushalas in each division aims to strengthen cow conservation and boost the rural economy. Model cow shelters will serve as role models, inspiring similar efforts across districts. The project supports rural growth, self-reliance, and employment opportunities through natural farming and cow-based products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:40 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to establish Adarsh Gaushalas, or model cow shelters, across each division as part of its cow conservation and rural economic development strategy.

As announced on Sunday, in the first phase, one cow shelter in each of the state's eight divisions, including Ayodhya and Varanasi, will be transformed into self-sustaining models. This is alongside selecting a block in each division to promote natural farming as a model cluster.

These efforts, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aim to make rural hubs more self-reliant through innovative designs and cow-based activities, while generating employment opportunities, notably for women and youth, within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

