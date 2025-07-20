Climate Change Threatens Lakadong Turmeric Production in Meghalaya

Alarm bells are ringing over the future of Lakadong turmeric production in Laskein, a region in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district. Identified as one of the ten most climate-vulnerable blocks, the area faces multiple environmental challenges.

Agriculture Minister Dr Ampareen M Lyngdoh acknowledges declining yields, calling for urgent research into climate versus soil issues. With 14,000 farmers reliant on this high-curcumin turmeric, climate resilience and agronomic factors are key—especially as the state secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the crop in 2023.

Experts report symptoms like rhizome rot and leaf blight, urging a focus on climate-smart strategies. Initiatives like Mission Lakadong aim to enhance branding and export potentials amidst growing concerns over future sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)