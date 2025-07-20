Left Menu

BJP MP Blasts Raj Thackeray Over Remarks on Sardar Patel

BJP MP Mukesh Dalal criticized MNS chief Raj Thackeray for his controversial remarks against Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, condemning his comments as politically motivated. Dalal accused Thackeray of attempting to gain political advantage ahead of Mumbai elections by provoking divisions between Mumbai and Gujarat, warning that the people of Gujarat will not tolerate disrespect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST
BJP MP Blasts Raj Thackeray Over Remarks on Sardar Patel
BJP MP Mukesh Dalal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Mukesh Dalal condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for his recent remarks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, labeling them as disrespectful and politically motivated. Dalal, speaking from Surat, insisted that such comments are unacceptable to the people of Gujarat.

The controversy erupted following Thackeray's claims that some Gujarati leaders and businessmen had previously conspired to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, a move he alleged was supported by posthumous references to Sardar Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The BJP leader's reaction was swift, criticizing these insinuations as misleading and disrespectful.

Accusing Thackeray of instigating divisions for political gain ahead of Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Dalal argued that Thackeray's tactics would backfire. He contended that Thackeray's attempts to cast aspersions were unlikely to yield electoral success, emphasizing a strong stance against undermining Gujarat's respected figures.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025