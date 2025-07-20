BJP MP Blasts Raj Thackeray Over Remarks on Sardar Patel
BJP MP Mukesh Dalal criticized MNS chief Raj Thackeray for his controversial remarks against Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, condemning his comments as politically motivated. Dalal accused Thackeray of attempting to gain political advantage ahead of Mumbai elections by provoking divisions between Mumbai and Gujarat, warning that the people of Gujarat will not tolerate disrespect.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Mukesh Dalal condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for his recent remarks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, labeling them as disrespectful and politically motivated. Dalal, speaking from Surat, insisted that such comments are unacceptable to the people of Gujarat.
The controversy erupted following Thackeray's claims that some Gujarati leaders and businessmen had previously conspired to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, a move he alleged was supported by posthumous references to Sardar Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The BJP leader's reaction was swift, criticizing these insinuations as misleading and disrespectful.
Accusing Thackeray of instigating divisions for political gain ahead of Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Dalal argued that Thackeray's tactics would backfire. He contended that Thackeray's attempts to cast aspersions were unlikely to yield electoral success, emphasizing a strong stance against undermining Gujarat's respected figures.
ALSO READ
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Rally Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
Tensions Rise in Mumbai Over Marathi Language Dispute
We won't let government impose Hindi on us: Uddhav Thackeray at joint rally with Raj Thackeray in Mumbai.
Decision on three-language formula was precursor to plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray at rally with Uddhav.
Unidentified persons vandalise office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai: Police.