BJP MP Blasts Raj Thackeray Over Remarks on Sardar Patel

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Mukesh Dalal condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for his recent remarks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, labeling them as disrespectful and politically motivated. Dalal, speaking from Surat, insisted that such comments are unacceptable to the people of Gujarat.

The controversy erupted following Thackeray's claims that some Gujarati leaders and businessmen had previously conspired to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, a move he alleged was supported by posthumous references to Sardar Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The BJP leader's reaction was swift, criticizing these insinuations as misleading and disrespectful.

Accusing Thackeray of instigating divisions for political gain ahead of Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Dalal argued that Thackeray's tactics would backfire. He contended that Thackeray's attempts to cast aspersions were unlikely to yield electoral success, emphasizing a strong stance against undermining Gujarat's respected figures.