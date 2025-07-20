YSRCP's Jagan Offers Support to Ailing Kapu Leader Mudragada Padmanabham

YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached out to inquire about the health of Kapu movement leader and former minister, Mudragada Padmanabham. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally contacted Giri Babu, Padmanabham's son and YSRCP PAC member, affirming his concern and support.

During a phone call with Giri Babu, Jagan Mohan Reddy offered immediate assistance, mentioning the possibility of airlifting the ailing leader from Kakinada to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment if necessary. He pledged the party's complete support for any medical and logistical requirements. To show solidarity, YSRCP leaders Chirla Jaggi Reddy and Vanga Geetha visited the hospital where Padmanabham is receiving care.

Mudragada Padmanabham, who has been dealing with ongoing health issues, suffered respiratory distress on Saturday. He was initially admitted to Ahobilam Hospital in Kakinada before being moved to Medicover Hospital for specialized treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, which is reported to be stable as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)