Political Tensions Rise as Congress Challenges Ruling Party on Civility

In a pointed political discourse, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday urged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that the ruling party heeds his call for 'constructive politicking.' This came after Dhankhar emphasized the need for political civility and respect for democratic values in an appeal to all political factions.

Speaking ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dhankhar stressed the importance of continuity in governance and respect for democratic culture. The session's commencement is marked by the opposition's plans to discuss pressing issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and electoral revisions in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to brief the press tomorrow, just before the session begins. The Congress party has laid out multiple demands for the session, seeking Modi's response to the Pahalgam attack and questioning the Election Commission's current undertakings. Gaurav Gogoi represented these issues in an all-party meeting, pushing for accountability and discussion.