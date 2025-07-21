China Commences World's Largest Hydropower Dam Project
China's Premier Li Qiang announced the construction of the world's largest hydropower dam on the Tibetan plateau, costing around $170 billion. The project aims to expand renewable energy but raises environmental concerns. The dam's impact is debated, and downstream countries India and Bangladesh have expressed concerns.
China's Premier Li Qiang has announced the commencement of what is set to become the world's largest hydropower dam, situated on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau. The monumental project, estimated at $170 billion, underscores China's drive to expand renewable energy sources and cut carbon emissions, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
The dam, comprising five cascade hydropower stations, will be located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. While touted as a 'project of the century' due to its capacity and scale, it has already sparked concerns about potential ecological damage to one of the region's most diverse ecosystems. Despite assurances from Chinese officials, neighboring countries India and Bangladesh fear significant downstream impacts.
With an ambitious capacity of 300 billion kilowatt-hours annually, the dam is poised to make a substantial contribution to meeting China's energy demands, while also aiming to achieve the country's carbon neutrality goals. However, NGOs warn of irreversible harm to the Tibetan plateau and the millions who depend on the river's flow for their livelihoods.
