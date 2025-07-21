Global Markets Juggle Politics and Tech Gains Amid Trade Tensions

Asian shares maintained stability on Monday, with the yen exhibiting strength following an election outcome in Japan that proved to be a mixed bag for the government. Wall Street futures are on edge ahead of earnings from key tech companies.

Eyes are also on trade discussions involving U.S. President Trump's imminent tariff deadlines, as efforts continue towards arranging potential meetings with China's Xi Jinping and EU representatives. The election in Japan weakened Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's standing, impacting local markets alongside a public holiday.

In the U.S., Treasury futures remained steady as speculation on future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continues. Meanwhile, European markets and the ECB's rate decisions remain significant focal points for investors navigating a complex global economic landscape.

