Left Menu

Global Markets Juggle Politics and Tech Gains Amid Trade Tensions

Asian markets remained steady while the yen strengthened as Japan's political landscape underwent change. Investors are focused on upcoming tech earnings and trade negotiations between China, the U.S., and the EU. Bond markets and interest rates in the U.S. and Japan are also in focus as global economic tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:54 IST
Global Markets Juggle Politics and Tech Gains Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares maintained stability on Monday, with the yen exhibiting strength following an election outcome in Japan that proved to be a mixed bag for the government. Wall Street futures are on edge ahead of earnings from key tech companies.

Eyes are also on trade discussions involving U.S. President Trump's imminent tariff deadlines, as efforts continue towards arranging potential meetings with China's Xi Jinping and EU representatives. The election in Japan weakened Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's standing, impacting local markets alongside a public holiday.

In the U.S., Treasury futures remained steady as speculation on future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continues. Meanwhile, European markets and the ECB's rate decisions remain significant focal points for investors navigating a complex global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025