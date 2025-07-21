India Fuels Growth in Malaysia's Palm Oil Export with Record Seed Imports

India has emerged as Malaysia's largest importer of germinated oil palm seeds, as demand surges amid efforts to bolster domestic palm oil production and reduce import reliance. In 2024, India imported 3.03 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, marking it the chief destination for Malaysian palm oil exports.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board Director General Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir highlighted India's robust push to expand domestic production as the primary driver behind the increased demand. India aims to cultivate 1 million hectares of palm oil by 2025-26, in line with its National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm scheme.

A notable rise in business-to-business seed transactions has been observed, underscoring quality and expertise as cornerstones of this trade. While Malaysia's export volumes to India have moderated due to recent tariff reductions on crude palm oil by New Delhi, Malaysia continues to prioritize the Indian market while developing high-yield, climate-resilient seed varieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)